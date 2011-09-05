Rookie Tolzien lands with San Francisco as team's third QB

Published: Sep 04, 2011 at 09:02 PM

The San Francisco 49ers have added third quarterback Scott Tolzien, claiming him off waivers from the San Diego Chargers a day after releasing veteran Josh McCown.

San Francisco also waived linebacker Keaton Kristick on Sunday, a week ahead of the season opener at home against the defending NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks.

San Diego had signed Tolzien as an undrafted free agent. During the preseason, he completed 25 of 40 passes for 302 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Tolzien's quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin was Paul Chryst, brother of 49ers QBs coach Geep Chryst. Tolzien completed 16 of 23 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception in San Diego's 20-17 loss to San Francisco on Thursday.

Also Sunday, the 49ers signed former Ravens inside linebacker Tavares Gooden off waivers, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman gives 'little teaser' about comeback

Longtime Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, the Super Bowl LIII MVP, left the door ajar at the prospect of a return in comments recently.

news

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons not sitting out of practices due to contract: 'I'm here to play football'

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been staying off the field during Tennessee's mandatory minicamp, but the Pro Bowler says he is "here to play football" rather than being worried about his contract.

news

At Title IX event at Gillette Stadium, trailblazing women share experiences pushing for equality

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, a group of trailblazing women participated in an event at Gillette Stadium. Kayla Burton was there to capture the experiences they shared.

news

Commanders owner Dan Snyder declines to appear at congressional hearing; Commissioner Roger Goodell accepts invitation to testify

Dan Snyder has declined at appear at a U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing next week. The Commanders owner responded with a letter from his attorney to the committee's June 6 request for the owner to appear as part of the Congressional investigation into the team's workplace conduct. Commissioner Roger Goodell has accepted the committee's invitation to testify and will do so virtually.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW