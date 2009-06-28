Rookie symposium offers chance to pass knowledge on to NFL youth

Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez didn't have to spend hours with his knees in his chest to get here, but he did squeeze into the backseat of an SUV to allow a bigger teammate to sit in the front passenger seat. Once he stepped out of the ride, Sanchez was approached by autograph seekers, one of whom was a teenager who could barely hold his camera phone still enough to take a picture of his buddy posing with the No. 5 overall pick from USC.