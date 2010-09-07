Rookie Spiller will be Bills' starting RB over Jackson, Lynch

Published: Sep 07, 2010 at 05:58 AM

The Buffalo Bills are expected to announce rookie C.J. Spiller as their starting running back Wednesday, according to a league source.

Fantasy take

The Bills need big-time playmakers on offense, and that's what C.J. Spiller is. The Bills are making the right call by starting the rookie running back over two veterans. More ...

Spiller is coming off a strong training camp after being drafted by the Bills in the first round, ninth overall, out of Clemson. Spiller rushed for 122 yards on 26 carries and scored three touchdowns in the two preseason games he played in, while returning Bills running backs Marshawn Lynch (ankle) and Fred Jackson (left hand) sustained injuries.

The Bills didn't have a media availability Tuesday, but when practice resumes Wednesday, Spiller is in line to work with the starters and open the season in that capacity, according to the source.

Spiller received a five-year, $25 million contract with escalators that could make the deal worth up to $37 million.

Spiller flashed rare playmaking ability at Clemson, where he scored 51 touchdowns in four seasons. He also tied the NCAA record for career return touchdowns with eight.

