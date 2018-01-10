Rookie running backs dominated fantasy in 2017

It's clear that Hunt stands out as an elite player in terms of his ability to gain yards after close. The Chiefs back also led the NFL with 48 broken tackles on the season and he was the league's leading rusher. One of Hunt's main strengths in the scouting process was his top-shelf balance and ability to stay on his feet through contact, so this all makes sense. In Kamara's case, he enjoyed excellent run-blocking from his offensive line per his average yards gained before close. The Saints as a team ranked first in average YGBC this season, meaning no team was better at run-blocking. Combine that with Kamara's natural elusive abilities, and you can see how he easily ranked first in averaged yards after close, a perfect storm. Keep a close eye on Harmon and Koh's Twitter timelines, they're surely going to keep churning out Next Gen Stats breakdowns as more data becomes available.