Rookie running back Garrett Wolfe looking to fit in

Published: Aug 04, 2007 at 02:49 PM

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (AP) -Chicago Bears rookie running back Garrett Wolfe returned to practice Saturday for the first time since a hamstring injury sidelined him the second day of training camp.

Wolfe participated in the individual drills, but is being brought back slowly.

"I wanted to do as much as possible," Wolfe said. "The training staff here is great and they're not going to allow me to hurt myself again. I just have to follow their lead."

In Saturday's practice, starting running back Cedric Benson received his first substantial rest, and Adrian Peterson practiced with the first team.

"Once you go through a week or so, most of the guys, your skill players, can use a day off," coach Lovie Smith said. "Cedric was a little sore. So I had him get a few individual reps and I kept him out the rest of the time. He should be back out on the field tomorrow."

With Wolfe out, the only other running back besides Peterson to get practice carries had been Josh Allen, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Maryland.

Smith said it hasn't been determined how many snaps a game Peterson will get in relief of Benson, or whether the Bears will extensively use the two-running back system they used last season with Thomas Jones and Benson.

However, he thought it was important for Peterson to get a lot of practice snaps with the first team.

"Adrian is a big part of what we're going to do," Smith said. "Once you have a player like that move into that role it's always good to see him play with the ones."

Notes: Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad missed a fourth straight practice for what Smith called a "leg injury." ... Right tackle Fred Miller and defensive end Alex Brown were given Saturday off for personal reasons. ... Linebacker Hunter Hillenmeyer shook off the flu which caused him to miss both of Friday's practices, and returned to drills. ... The Bears do not practice again in Bourbonnais until Tuesday. They have an evening workout Sunday at Soldier Field.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions coach Dan Campbell says WR Jameson Williams is 'miles ahead' entering Year 2

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is already seeing growth and improvement with second-year WR Jameson Williams, who missed OTAs and training camp during his rookie year while rehabbing an injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL's most underappreciated players: Kirk Cousins, Osa Odighizuwa among NFC picks

Does Kirk Cousins catch too much flak? Do the Dallas Cowboys have an emerging difference-maker at defensive tackle? Cynthia Frelund names the most underappreciated player on each team in the NFC.

news

Evan Engram had 'best time' of his life after Giants exit: 'At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville'

Jaguars TE Evan Engram recently joined the 2nd Wind podcast and sounded like a player who has no desire to move on from Jacksonville anytime soon. The 28-year-old noted how much the new start rejuvenated his career.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More