Rookie running back Garrett Wolfe looking to fit in

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (AP) -Chicago Bears rookie running back Garrett Wolfe returned to practice Saturday for the first time since a hamstring injury sidelined him the second day of training camp.
Wolfe participated in the individual drills, but is being brought back slowly.
"I wanted to do as much as possible," Wolfe said. "The training staff here is great and they're not going to allow me to hurt myself again. I just have to follow their lead."
In Saturday's practice, starting running back Cedric Benson received his first substantial rest, and Adrian Peterson practiced with the first team.
"Once you go through a week or so, most of the guys, your skill players, can use a day off," coach Lovie Smith said. "Cedric was a little sore. So I had him get a few individual reps and I kept him out the rest of the time. He should be back out on the field tomorrow."
With Wolfe out, the only other running back besides Peterson to get practice carries had been Josh Allen, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Maryland.
Smith said it hasn't been determined how many snaps a game Peterson will get in relief of Benson, or whether the Bears will extensively use the two-running back system they used last season with Thomas Jones and Benson.
However, he thought it was important for Peterson to get a lot of practice snaps with the first team.
"Adrian is a big part of what we're going to do," Smith said. "Once you have a player like that move into that role it's always good to see him play with the ones."
Notes: Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad missed a fourth straight practice for what Smith called a "leg injury." ... Right tackle Fred Miller and defensive end Alex Brown were given Saturday off for personal reasons. ... Linebacker Hunter Hillenmeyer shook off the flu which caused him to miss both of Friday's practices, and returned to drills. ... The Bears do not practice again in Bourbonnais until Tuesday. They have an evening workout Sunday at Soldier Field.