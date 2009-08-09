Rookie RB Moreno finally practices for Broncos

"They had a hard time tackling him in the tackling drill. He can run between the tackles, run outside. He's what we thought he was when we drafted him and he's just going to add more of all that to our backfield," McDaniels said. "So, it was a decent first day. I know he made some mistakes and he's got a long ways to go and he knows that. But, he's working the way he needs to work to catch up."