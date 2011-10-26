Rookie quarterbacks square off in Carolina

Why to watch
Jared Allen, on a record sack pace, takes on Cam Newton, who looks unsackable at times. This is yet another matchup of 2011 rookie quarterbacks, with Christian Ponder making his first road start against Newton.
Inside story
Adrian Peterson ran like a monster against the Packers last week. The entire energy of the Vikings' offense changed with Ponder. Carolina is awful against the run, and is tied for last in the NFL having allowed nine rushing touchdowns. The Panthers are also allowing a scary 4.74 yards per carry.