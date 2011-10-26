Rookie quarterbacks square off in Carolina

Published: Oct 26, 2011 at 09:36 AM

Why to watch
Jared Allen, on a record sack pace, takes on Cam Newton, who looks unsackable at times. This is yet another matchup of 2011 rookie quarterbacks, with Christian Ponder making his first road start against Newton.

Inside story
Adrian Peterson ran like a monster against the Packers last week. The entire energy of the Vikings' offense changed with Ponder. Carolina is awful against the run, and is tied for last in the NFL having allowed nine rushing touchdowns. The Panthers are also allowing a scary 4.74 yards per carry.

More: Go inside each Week 8 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers was admittedly off in latest Packers loss: 'I threw a lot of kinda wobblers tonight'

Amid an uncharacteristic autumn in Wisconsin, the latest unconventional chapter saw Aaron Rodgers miss badly on myriad throws and the Packers booed by cold and disenfranchised fans during Thursday night's 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Titans' victory over Packers on Thursday night

Derrick Henry and a formidable defensive performance keyed the Titans' 27-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the host Packers on Thursday night.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Justin Fields among stars on pace to set single-season records

Justin Fields and fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Austin Ekeler could each be record-breakers by season's end.

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams excited about possibly returning alongside Keenan Allen: 'It would be good to get us both back and both in the groove'

Neither player Keenan Allen or Mike Williams has seen game action since Week 7, but that could change Sunday night when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE