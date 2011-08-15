Rookie QBs show promise in first preseason action

Newton: Short-term sacrifice, long-term gains

If we learned anything from watching Carolina's 20-10 win over the Giants Saturday night, it was that Cam Newton obviously possesses the raw talent to be a franchise quarterback deserving of the first overall pick. This was not a stellar performance, but rather a peek into the true potential, the real talent that Newton possesses. Newton needs all the reps he can get -- to help him both mentally and physically, as he adapts to the speed of the game. The best move the Panthers can make for the future is to play Newton as much as possible now, in the preseason, and prepare him to start the regular season. They will take some lumps in the short term, but it will help make the Panthers a legitimate playoff team in a few years.