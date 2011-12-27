Rookie QBs Newton, Dalton chosen first alternates for Pro Bowl

Published: Dec 27, 2011 at 12:24 PM

Fans of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and his counterpart in Cincinnati, Andy Dalton, who started the afternoon griping about their guys being snubbed for the Pro Bowl can relax.   

That's because there's a pretty good chance one, or even both, rookies could wind up on the sidelines in Hawaii after all. Newton and Dalton have each been voted first alternates at their position, Newton for the NFC and Dalton for the AFC.

Brooks: Class of 2011 is special

With quarterbacks, receivers, linebackers and linemen who should be great for years to come, 2011's rookie class could be the best ever, Bucky Brooks writes. **More...**

Because the Pro Bowl is played on the Sunday between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, alternates are chosen at every position. When it comes to players who have reached the Super Bowl, are injured, or simply  decline to participate for personal reasons, the alternates are first on the call list.

Considering quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger were all voted onto their conferences' respective teams, it would take a playoff upset of major proportions to keep either rookie out of the Pro Bowl.

The Bengalsannounced Dalton's selection Tuesday afternoon, and Newton's selection was reported by the Charlotte Observer, which cited a league source.

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow has been voted a second alternate for the AFC, the Denver Post reported.

In time, the special seasons put up by two impressive rookies could be rewarded with a trip to the Pro Bowl.

