Rookie QBs doing it for themselves; Week 10 matchups

Published: Nov 08, 2012 at 06:56 PM

Russell Wilson, who came out of nowhere to take the Seattle Seahawks quarterback job from high-priced free agent Matt Flynn this summer, has his team in the thick of the NFC playoff chase. Hear Wilson talk about his encouraging start and the Seahawks' upcoming game with the New York Jets on today's "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET. And don't miss Wilson's coach, the always pumped-up Pete Carroll, on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" at 5 p.m. ET.

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

» See how Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts continued their storybook season Thursday night, dominating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-10.

» Marc Sessler explains how the New England Patriots have become the NFL's version of "The Office," while Dan Hanzus forecasts ugly doom for three NFL head coaches in the latest Around the League Debate Club.

» Daniel Jeremiah previews some of Week 10's most intriguing individual matchups, including Champ Bailey vs. Steve Smith and Vincent Jackson vs. Quentin Jammer, in his Follow Friday.

» Jeff Darlington reports on suspended New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who finds his future the subject of rampant speculation around the NFL.

» Kim Jones checks in with the Jets, and asks what happens when the laughing stops.

» Bucky Brooks looks ahead at this weekend's best college football games.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» It's not too late for you to start a fantasy football team on NFL.com.

» Happy birthday to Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels, who turns 30 on Friday.

