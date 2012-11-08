Rookie QBs doing it for themselves; Week 10 matchups

Russell Wilson, who came out of nowhere to take the Seattle Seahawks quarterback job from high-priced free agent Matt Flynn this summer, has his team in the thick of the NFC playoff chase. Hear Wilson talk about his encouraging start and the Seahawks' upcoming game with the New York Jets on today's "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET. And don't miss Wilson's coach, the always pumped-up Pete Carroll, on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" at 5 p.m. ET.