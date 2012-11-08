Rookie QBs doing it for themselves; Week 10 matchups

Russell Wilson, who came out of nowhere to take the Seattle Seahawks quarterback job from high-priced free agent Matt Flynn this summer, has his team in the thick of the NFC playoff chase. Hear Wilson talk about his encouraging start and the Seahawks' upcoming game with the New York Jets on today's "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET. And don't miss Wilson's coach, the always pumped-up Pete Carroll, on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" at 5 p.m. ET.
» See how Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts continued their storybook season Thursday night, dominating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-10.
» Marc Sessler explains how the New England Patriots have become the NFL's version of "The Office," while Dan Hanzus forecasts ugly doom for three NFL head coaches in the latest Around the League Debate Club.
» Daniel Jeremiah previews some of Week 10's most intriguing individual matchups, including Champ Bailey vs. Steve Smith and Vincent Jackson vs. Quentin Jammer, in his Follow Friday.
» Jeff Darlington reports on suspended New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who finds his future the subject of rampant speculation around the NFL.
» Bucky Brooks looks ahead at this weekend's best college football games.