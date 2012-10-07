Rookie QB Wilson helps Seahawks edge Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Russell Wilson threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate with 35 seconds left in the third quarter to help the Seattle Seahawks beat the Carolina Panthers, 16-12, on Sunday.
Wilson shook off two third quarter interceptions -- including one that was returned for a touchdown -- and outperformed Cam Newton on a struggle-filled day for the Carolina offense.
Newton threw for 141 yards on 12-for-29 passing, while the Panthers managed just 190 total yards. Their only touchdown came on Captain Munnerlyn's 33-yard interception return early in the third quarter.
