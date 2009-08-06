Rookie QB Sanchez outplays veteran Clemens in Jets' scrimmage

Notes: The Jets have Friday off from practice, and Ryan said some members of the team planned a trip to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. ... Ryan said RB Jehuu Caulcrick, DE Mike DeVito and CB Dwight Lowery had minor injuries but will be fine. ... Rookie RB Shonn Greene, the team's third-round pick, had six carries for 25 yards. ... Lowery, DE Jamaal Westerman and S James Ihedigbo were credited with sacks. ... Ryan said LBs David Harris and Kenwin Cummings and CB Lito Sheppard stood out on defense.