Rookie QB progress report: Teddy Bridgewater, Derek Carr solid

BB: There was plenty of optimism surrounding this late-round pick based on his experience playing in a pro-style system at LSU, and he hasn't disappointed his supporters. The classic drop-back passer has compiled an 87.8 rating in six appearances (five starts), and his yards-per-attempt mark (8.3) leads all rookie starters. Those numbers speak to his understanding of a complex pro passing game as well as his grasp of coverages and defensive fronts. Mettenberger's superior arm strength allows the Titans to feature a vertical passing game on the outside. If he can learn when to be aggressive and when to be conservative from the pocket, he could be the right quarterback to run coach Ken Whisenhunt's system. Season grade: B-