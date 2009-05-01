Rookie QB McGee leaves strong first impression at Cowboys minicamp

Published: May 01, 2009 at 10:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

IRVING, Texas -- Former Texas A&M quarterback Stephen McGee shot up draft boards after showcasing impressive athleticism during his pro day and at private workouts. He went from being an afterthought to being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round.

At the Cowboys' first minicamp practice Friday, McGee showed why he became such a hot prospect. Wearing jersey No. 7, McGee threw the ball really well and exhibited good accuracy.

McGee practiced so well, in fact, that Cowboys offensive coordinator Jason Garrett left the practice field smiling ear-to-ear. While Tony Romo is entrenched as the starter, and veteran Jon Kitna is on hand as the backup, McGee is slated to be a third-string developmental project.

McGee struggled with injuries in college, and though he clearly has natural ability, he still needs plenty of time to hone his skills. He will have that time to grow in Dallas behind Romo and Kitna.

Two more rookies who opened eyes at practice were undrafted free-agent wide receiver Kevin Ogletree and linebacker Jason Williams, a third-round draft pick.

Ogletree was one of the best athletes at the NFL Scouting Combine, and in addition to his impressive physical tools, he flashed great ball skills and route-running ability at practice. Williams also made his mark and was outstanding in the bag and pursuit drills.

While the rookies are in focus during minicamp, there was another noticeable addition to the Cowboys' practice facility. Team owner Jerry Jones has built an edifice he refers to as the "Taj Majal" on the east side of the field. He can entertain all of the Cowboys' sponsors at the air-conditioned, three-story building that also contains a massive television set and a top-floor area for photographers to take aerial shots. The only thing missing is an elevator.

But don't expect Jones to stop here. More marketing initiatives are sure to follow as he opens the Cowboys' new stadium this fall.

