Rookie QB McGee leaves strong first impression at Cowboys minicamp

While the rookies are in focus during minicamp, there was another noticeable addition to the Cowboys' practice facility. Team owner Jerry Jones has built an edifice he refers to as the "Taj Majal" on the east side of the field. He can entertain all of the Cowboys' sponsors at the air-conditioned, three-story building that also contains a massive television set and a top-floor area for photographers to take aerial shots. The only thing missing is an elevator.