Rookie QB Anthony Richardson back with Colts getting 'mental reps'

Though Anthony Richardson's rookie season on the field is over, his work with the Indianapolis Colts is not.

The 2023 NFL Draft's No. 4 overall pick has returned to team facilities and sidelines, finishing up his rehab and registering some mental reps to finish out his first campaign.

"Obviously, he's not taking the reps, but he's taking the mental reps in the classroom with us, still going through the game plan meetings," Steichen said, via the team website. "So, even when he's on the sidelines during games, (he's) taking that mental rep on the sidelines, hearing the calls. I think going through that will be big through the first part of the process."

Richardson's dynamism was in full glow across four games, but so too was the injury danger of his hard-charging playing style.

Surgery on his injured throwing shoulder abbreviated Richardson's rookie year, but the glimpses of potential were evident. He threw three touchdowns and rushed for four in a quartet of starts.

Now, for Richardson at least, it's all about 2024.

Richardson underwent surgery on Oct. 24 in Los Angeles after suffering his injury on Oct. 8 against the Tennessee Titans. He recently returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center to continue rehabbing, per the team website.