Rookie predictions: Quick, Sanu will excel; Tannehill will suffer

5) Ryan Tannehill will be this year's Blaine Gabbert. You know, the quarterback who was taken too high and isn't ready to start, but will be thrust into that role because he's a first-round pick. Then, five weeks later, the team will look to find any way to sit him down because he's clearly shell-shocked. We'll also ask if he was really that bad or just had no one to throw to -- just like we did with Gabbert. Here's what I don't get: If you're the Miami Dolphins, and you know you're going to take your next franchise QB sometime soon, how do you not get him any true offensive threats on the outside? Brandon Weeden will have a better rookie campaign because at least he has someone to throw to in Greg Little. Remember, the Dolphins traded their No. 1 target (Brandon Marshall). Who's left? Davone Bess? Brian Hartline? Legedu Naanee? Where's the beef?