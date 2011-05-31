Rookie Ponder follows plan, takes leadership role with Vikings

"You go back to the Peyton Mannings or even all the way back to the Troy Aikmans and how they struggled their first year. Eventually, they wind up being Pro Bowl guys," Vikings VP of football operations Rick Spielman told me right before the draft. "This year's going to be a little different because of the lack of them being here, if we're in a lockout position, so that time for development, that time for technical issues that they might have coming in, learning the system with our coaches, getting the timing with the receivers and tight ends -- basically, you're getting all that on the run when we do come back."