Rookie of the Year watch: David Johnson a standout

5. Matt Jones, Washington Redskins running back: There are only a handful of human beings who can move like Jones at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds. Jones led the Redskins' new ground 'n' pound attack in Week 2, blowing through the Rams' talent-laden front seven for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Against the Giants on Thursday, however, his superlative abilities yielded only pedestrian results. He was held to 38 yards on 11 carries and cost the Redskins a touchdown when he fumbled the ball out of bounds in the end zone for a touchback.