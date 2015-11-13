Rookie of the Year watch: Anderson, Hicks out for year

4. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans quarterback: En route to overcoming a 21-10 deficit versus the Saints, Mariota became the first rookie in history to generate two games with four touchdown passes and no interceptions. As impressive as Mariota was, two factors beyond his control also bode well for the stretch run. Interim coach Mike Mularkey adjusted his protections, resulting in zero sacks for Mariota. Talented second-round wideout Dorial Green-Beckham finally led the team in targets, while his snaps increased for the eighth consecutive week. Mariota needs DGB to emerge as a week-in, week-out force outside the numbers.