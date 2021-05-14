Rookie minicamps for 29 NFL teams kick off today

The majority of NFL rookies will take the field with their teams for the first time this weekend.

Rookie minicamps kick off for 29 NFL teams starting today and run through Sunday. Those clubs include:

Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and the Washington Football Team.

The Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets held their rookie camps last weekend.

The camps this weekend lead right into a seven-week rookie football development program, which is allowed to begin on Monday -- the rookie minicamps are the only activities permitted on the weekends, per the CBA.

Prepare to see video of players running routes, catching passes and working on technique drills this weekend as the first-year players dip their toes in NFL waters. Tryout players are also often invited to camps as potential signees down the line. There will be plenty of media availability to hear from rookies, coaches, and others over the weekend.