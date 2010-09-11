Rookie McCluster listed as doubtful for Monday night

Published: Sep 11, 2010 at 11:49 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs listed rookie running back-wide receiver Dexter McCluster as doubtful for Monday night's game against San Diego because of an unspecified illness.

McCluster did not practice Friday, according to The Kansas City Star.

McCluster would be a loss for the Chiefs. The second-round pick out of Mississippi has given the offense a much-needed infusion of quickness, energy and versatility.

The Chargers, relatively injury free, listed three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman as doubtful. Merriman is battling an Achilles' heel injury. Backup quarterback Billy Volek was listed as probable.

Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali and tackle Ryan O'Callaghan were listed as questionable for the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Rookie linebacker Cameron Sheffield is out with a neck injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Quenton Nelson, Colts agree to terms on four-year, $80M contract extension

Offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $80 million, including $60 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Jets placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve

The Jets are placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve and will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE