Rookie McCluster listed as doubtful for Monday night

The Kansas City Chiefs listed rookie running back-wide receiver Dexter McCluster as doubtful for Monday night's game against San Diego because of an unspecified illness.
McCluster would be a loss for the Chiefs. The second-round pick out of Mississippi has given the offense a much-needed infusion of quickness, energy and versatility.
Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali and tackle Ryan O'Callaghan were listed as questionable for the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Rookie linebacker Cameron Sheffield is out with a neck injury.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.