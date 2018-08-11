Around the NFL

Rookie Kerryon Johnson energizing Lions' run game

Published: Aug 11, 2018 at 05:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions emphasized upgrading the running game during the offseason. At some points, the emphasis seems like it was written in all-caps, 96-point Helvetica Bold.

The Lions added LeGarrette Blount in free agency, then used their first two draft picks to upgrade the ground game, taking left guard Frank Ragnow in the first round and running back Kerryon Johnson in the second.

With Matthew Stafford standing on the sideline in Friday night's preseason opener in Oakland, the Lions again showed they are adamant about improving the league's worst running offense.

Blount, Johnson and Ameer Abdullah, who is battling for touches in a suddenly crowded backfield, each averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry behind an improved offensive line that did not play with all five starters.

While Blount displayed his trademark ferocity on one 13-yard gain, and Abdullah impressed in his bid to earn more reps, scoring a touchdown, it was the rookie who stole the ground show for Detroit.

Playing almost the entire game, Johnson dashed for 34 yards on seven carries (4.9 average) and displayed his pass-catching acumen on five receptions for 33 yards. The rookie's most explosive play, a 57-yard blast in which he showed speed and elusiveness in space, was negated by a holding penalty.

"Just trying to make a play," Johnson said, via MLive's Kyle Meinke. "It was a play that popped open, and we needed a little energy. We were a little down, so I was just trying to do my job and create some energy."

On the drive following the wiped-out run, Johnson spurned the Lions offense, compiling 47 total yards -- including chunks of 19, 13 and 12 yards -- on an 88-yard field goal drive that started on Detroit's own 7-yard-line.

While much of his damage was done against backups, Johnson flashed the traits that have Lions fans giddy. The rookie owns the speed in space, elusiveness in tight quarters, power to play between the tackles, and pass-catching hands to be a three-down back.

How the backfield snaps in Detroit shake out will be determined largely by how the rookie builds on his first preseason game.

Regardless of how touches are distributed when games matter, the theme remains the same: A Lions team that hasn't produced a 100-yard rushing game since Reggie Bush in 2013 will continue to push the ground game.

"We're trying to have a balanced offense," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "I still think there were certainly some plays we left out there and we have to do better on. That will be the focus on what we're trying to improve."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler expects to field offers for Derek Carr: 'There's going to be people interested'

The Raiders have been expected to explore trade options involving Derek Carr since the start of 2023, but there's been little movement on that front to this point. GM Dave Ziegler believes it will only be a matter of time.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts recognize significance of first Super Bowl meeting between Black starting quarterbacks

Ahead of their historic matchup in Super Bowl LVII, where two Black QBs will go head to head for the very first time, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts speak on the significance of their matchup.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Mecole Hardman unlikely to play in Super Bowl LVII; JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney optimistic

The Kansas City Chiefs will head into Super Bowl LVII with questions regarding the health of their receiving corps. HC Andy Reid told reporters Thursday it appears unlikely Mecole Hardman will be able to play, while he is more optimistic about JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles will wear home green jerseys, Chiefs will be in white for Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles posted to social media that the team will be in green jerseys for Super Bowl LVII, while the Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing white.

news

Giants' Julian Love says Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 'in for a free ride' amid Super Bowl run

During his Thursday appearance on Good Morning Football, Giants safety Julian Love insinuated that the Eagles' talented roster is the reason for their Super Bowl run, not necessarily head coach Nick Sirianni's leadership.

news

Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to retire as member of Patriots: 'He always has been and always will be a Patriot'

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he wants Tom Brady to officially retire as a member of the franchise with which he won six Super Bowls and helped transform into an NFL powerhouse.

news

Niners HC Shanahan, GM Lynch voice support for emergency quarterback rule change

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch voiced their support for an emergency QB rule change that would've helped avoid their catastrophe in the NFC Championship Game.

news

New Chargers OC Kellen Moore eager to build around team: 'This thing, we're going to do it together'

New Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was hired to elevate Los Angeles' offense after it hit a wall during the team's playoff exit, and he's eager to incorporate his play-calling from Dallas with what's already established in L.A.

news

AFC, NFC announce teams for Pro Bowl Games skill competitions

As the inaugural Pro Bowl Games approach, the all-star lineups are set. Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday's Pro Bowl Games Selection Show.

news

Saints, co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard part ways

New Orleans and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard have parted ways, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE