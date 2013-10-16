Rookie Kenbrell Thompkins' game-winner best of Week 6

The No. 1 and No. 2 plays on this week's Top 10 "Performance Moments of the Week," presented by Bridgestone, both came from the same game -- the New England Patriots' thrilling come-from-behind, 30-27 victory over the previously unbeaten New Orleans Saints.
On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the New England Patriots' 30-27 win over the New Orleans Saints from Week 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET.
Naturally, Patriots rookie receiver Kenbrell Thompkins' game-winning TD catch of a Tom Brady pass earned the top spot, but not to be forgotten either was Saints receiver Kenny Stills' 34-yard, would-be game-winning touchdown catch minutes earlier.
Stills' play gave the Saints a 24-23 lead (New Orleans had trailed 17-7 at one point). The Patriots then benefitted from some questionable play-calling from the Saints and got the ball back down 27-23 with just over a minute left. That's when Brady worked his magic, marching the Patriots all the way down the field before his game-winner to Thompkins with just five seconds left.
Other top plays inlcuded a nifty sideline catch by Seattle Seahawks receiver Sidney Rice, a great one-handed touchdown catch by Baltimore Ravens tight end Dallas Clark, a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown by St. Louis Rams rookie Alec Ogletree and a 59-yard pick-six off Peyton Manning by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny.