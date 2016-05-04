 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Rookie Keanu Neal signs deal with Atlanta Falcons

Published: May 04, 2016 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Keanu Neal agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday and became the first 2016 first-round pick to ink his deal on Thursday, the team announced.

Taken No. 17 overall last Thursday, the 20-year-old Florida product boasts NFL size and supreme athleticism. A big hitter with range against the run, Neal has been compared to Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor. Neal should immediately upgrade a run-of-the mill Falcons run defense.

As coach Dan Quinn attempts to imitate the success of Seattle's defense, the Falcons needed to add toughness and Neal fits the bill. Atlanta used three of its first four picks on defensive players in last week's draft.

Many pundits viewed Neal a reach in the first round, causing Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to spend the past several days defending his selection of the 6-foot-1 safety.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders HC Dan Quinn: It would be 'fair to envision' Washington selecting QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says it would be "fair to envision" Washington drafting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald: 'This team needs to take on its own identity' under new coaching staff

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting, new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke on what he's learned from following Pete Carroll, forging a team identity and Geno Smith's embodiment of his "vision" for Seattle.
news

Giants HC Brian Daboll: We'll leave 'no stone unturned' working to improve after 2023 struggles

With his Giants going from a 9-7-1 record and a playoff win in 2022 to a 6-11 finish this last year, making changes was inevitable for New York HC Brian Daboll. Daboll sat down with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Saturday to discuss the state of his team.
news

Packers' Jordan Love believes 2024 is 'perfect time' for chance at Super Bowl: 'People know what we're about now'

Green Bay has spent the offseason tooling up for another run. Jordan Love felt strongly about the Packers' chances to challenge for a Super Bowl in the upcoming season before then, and the team's approach to free agency has only affirmed the quarterback's beliefs.
news

General manager Jason Licht: Lavonte David 'is the standard' of what Buccaneers look for in player

After re-signing linebacker Lavonte David for his 13th season in Tampa Bay, general manager Jason Licht said that the veteran "is the standard" player that the Buccaneers look for.
news

Chiefs trading CB L'Jarius Sneed to Titans for 2025 third-round pick, swap of 2024 seventh-round picks

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Flacco 'definitely grateful' to have spot with Colts, 'little bit' surprised he's not back with Browns

Quarterback Joe Flacco, set to back up Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis, is "grateful" to the Colts for giving him a spot, but admits he's a "little bit" surprised he's not back with the Browns after his memorable 2023 run.
news

Former Titans CB Kristian Fulton signing with Chargers on one-year deal

The Chargers are signing former Titans CB Kristian Fulton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's NCAA tournament bracket remains perfect after Day 1 upsets

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's NCAA tournament bracket remained perfect after a Day 1 of upsets 
news

Bears' DJ Moore excited for Keenan Allen addition: It might be a race to 1,000 yards

In 2023, Bears receiver DJ Moore gobbled up targets in an offense lacking a complementary wideout. After the addition of Keenan Allen, Moore might have to share the ball more in 2024.