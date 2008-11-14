Rookie Horton making an impact; Titans DE Ball worth a look

We've finally surpassed the bye weeks, meaning any player you think can make an impact is available.
Here's your list of pickups heading into Week 11.
Chris Horton, SS, Redskins -- Horton, who been solid all season for IDP leaguers, was injured in Week 8 and had a bye in Week 10. That increases the likelihood that he's available in your league. If that's the case, snatch this rookie up now. He's averaged eight tackles over his past four games to go along with three interceptions on the season. He also logged his first NFL sack in Week 9, and the fact that he had two in the preseason signals that the sack was not a fluke. Horton will continue to be a wonderful source of tackles from the defensive back spot and should have a few sacks and interceptions left in him.
Paris Lenon, ILB, Lions -- Looking at the Lions' schedule, there's a legitimate chance they'll end up 0-16. That means opposing offenses will continue to run on them, so there will be a lot of tackles to be distributed throughout their defense. While the outlook is bleak for the organization, it's good for Lenon, their middle linebacker, who will continue to provide for IDP owners once opposing running backs break through Detroit's defensive line. He's been ignored in many leagues despite his solid 2007 season (118 tackles, two sacks, one interception) and is on pace to finish with similar numbers again.
Tim Bulman, DE, Texans -- The Texans had an incredibly difficult time at providing a pass rush from anyone besides Mario Williams at the beginning of the season. They've been much better of late, though, and Bulman has been a large reason for the improvement. Houston has logged three sacks in each of the past two weeks, one by Bulman in each contest. He's impressed the coaching staff with his great work ethic and will continue to see time on the field. That means more opportunities to pressure opposing quarterbacks as offensive lines continue to focus on Williams. Keep an eye on Earl Cochran as well.
Rocky Boiman, OLB, Chiefs -- Boiman has increased his tackles by three each week since his first game with Kansas City in Week 7. No, I'm not suggesting that he'll be compiling 30 tackles in a game by Week 17, but I do think he'll continue to play well enough to merit a spot in your lineup, at least for the time being. With Derrick Johnson and Pat Thomas both out for Week 11, Boiman should see action on nearly every down. Similar to the Lions, opposing offenses give the Chiefs a heavy dose of the running game, meaning Boiman will have plenty of chances to rake in the tackles.
Corey Chavous, SS, Rams -- Chavous has put together a very respectable 11-year career at the NFL level. While he's had a few big seasons, Chavous has never reached 90 tackles. With 49 tackles in nine games this season, however, he's on pace to break the 90-tackle plateau. He's also been hot in recent weeks, coming up with 17 in the past two games. While he has yet to post a sack or interception in 2008, his career numbers would suggest that he'll still be able to sneak one or two of each into the season.
Dave Ball, DE, Titans -- It seems like a new player from Tennessee emerges on this list every week, and Ball is this week's pick heading into Week 11. He has made the most of his recent time on the field, coming up with a sack in each of the past two weeks as well as a half-sack in Week 7. Kyle Vanden Bosch has already been declared out for Week 11, meaning Ball will continue to see snaps opposite Jevon Kearse at defensive end. He'll also benefit from the attention that Defensive MVP candidate Albert Haynesworth demands.
Karl Paymah, CB, Broncos -- Paymah has done an excellent job filling in for Champ Bailey at cornerback. He was huge in Week 9, his first start of the season and just the fourth of his career, leading Denver with 13 tackles while grabbing his first interception of the year. He was able to avoid a dud performance in Week 10, compiling a respectable six tackles against Cleveland. He's a legitimate option at defensive back as long as Bailey remains sidelined.