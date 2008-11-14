Rookie Horton making an impact; Titans DE Ball worth a look

Chris Horton, SS, Redskins -- Horton, who been solid all season for IDP leaguers, was injured in Week 8 and had a bye in Week 10. That increases the likelihood that he's available in your league. If that's the case, snatch this rookie up now. He's averaged eight tackles over his past four games to go along with three interceptions on the season. He also logged his first NFL sack in Week 9, and the fact that he had two in the preseason signals that the sack was not a fluke. Horton will continue to be a wonderful source of tackles from the defensive back spot and should have a few sacks and interceptions left in him.