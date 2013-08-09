Rookie Hopkins helps Texans beat Vikings

Published: Aug 09, 2013 at 04:07 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- DeAndre Hopkins caught a 34-yard touchdown pass for the Houston Texans in a 27-13 preseason victory Friday over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings showcased their rookie wide receiver, too, during a flashy first half by Cordarrelle Patterson.

Hopkins, the 27th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, had four receptions for 52 yards. Patterson, taken two slots later, caught four passes for 54 yards and returned the opening kickoff 50 yards.

Vikings QB Christian Ponder connected with Jerome Simpson for 15 yards right after that, but when he went back to Simpson on the next play the throw was a bit high and bounced off Simpson's hands and into Texans safety Shiloh Keo's for an interception.

Ponder, entering a critical third season for his future as Minnesota's quarterback, only took those two snaps.

