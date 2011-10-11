Rookie Greg Little to start at wide receiver for Browns

Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmur has promoted rookie wide receiver Greg Little into the starting lineup, the Plain Dealer reported on Tuesday.
Little, a second-round pick out of North Carolina who already has started one game this season, has 14 catches for 131 yards. He will be on the field with Mohamed Massaquoi in two-receiver sets and will move to the slot when the Browns use three receivers. Brian Robiskie and Josh Cribbs are also in the mix, although Cribbs has a sprained knee.
"I think I played the most plays each game as a receiver," Little said. "Just looking back, I think we're all capable of playing well and starting because that was the case previously. I've started some games. I've been in on the second play or the third play. So I don't really think that starting title is even going to be any big change."