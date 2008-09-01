Rookie class will have small impact on starting lineups in Week 1

There's no problem when quality teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers don't have any rookies starting because it is difficult to break into the lineup of a good team. When teams like Baltimore (5-11), Cincinnati (7-9), New York Jets (4-12), Oakland (4-12), and San Francisco (5-11) can't get one rookie starter for opening day it can be a problem down the road. One thing I learned the hard way is when a team isn't winning it might be time to bite the bullet and get the young players on the field.