Rookie CB Smith only notable no-show at Ravens' workout

The Ravens spent several hours on the field this morning and then more time lifting together in the afternoon. Route running took up the bulk of the football drills, with this make-shift roster comprised almost exclusively of quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and defensive backs. These three days are about much more than doing rudimentary on-field work, however, with the bonding time between veterans and rookies, and the time spent teaching them the offense most imperative, particularly at a time when minicamps, organized team activities and even a normal training camp might be lost.