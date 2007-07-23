Rookie Beck signs with Dolphins; top pick still unsigned

Published: Jul 23, 2007 at 02:09 PM

MIAMI (AP) -Quarterback John Beck has signed a four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The team's other top pick, Ted Ginn Jr., remained unsigned Monday, a day before the first scheduled rookie practice.

Beck, a second-round pick, threw for 79 touchdowns and 11,021 yards at Brigham Young. He was the first quarterback selected by Miami in the first two rounds since Dan Marino in 1983.

Beck's agent, Justin Schulman, said his client agreed to the deal late Sunday, but declined to release its terms.

Ginn, an Ohio State receiver and Miami's first-round choice, remained unsigned. Ginn's agent did not return a phone message.

The Dolphins also signed two other players: center Drew Mormino, a sixth-round pick, who agreed to a four-year deal, and undrafted free agent Brian Soi, a 6-3, 315-pound defensive tackle.

Soi went on the active-non-football injury list.

Miami's other second-round pick, center Samson Satele, signed a four-year, $2.89 million contract on Thursday.

Rookies are scheduled to begin practice Tuesday and team training camp starts Saturday.

The Dolphins also placed cornerback Andre Goodman and offensive tackle Joe Toledo on the active-physically unable to perform list Monday.

