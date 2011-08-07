Rookie Amukamara on the shelf for Giants with broken foot

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants top draft pick Prince Amukamara stood uncomfortably on crutches Sunday, one day after breaking his left foot in practice. He's expected to have surgery and may be sidelined for up to two months.
The former Nebraska All-American cornerback was all smiles Friday after getting a four-year, $8.1 million contract following a weeklong holdout. The No. 19 overall pick in the draft will have to wait a bit longer to put on the Giants' uniform.
"I've never broken a bone before and never had surgery before," Amukamara said Sunday. "It's just a little bit of adversity that I'm going to have to deal with. I'm really down on myself right now. I feel like I let the team and myself down."
He broke the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot during his second practice and will have surgery to insert a screw. The 6-foot, 206-pound rookie was going through a passing drill Saturday night when he got tangled up with receiver Duke Calhoun.
"We were in press coverage and I just stopped," Amukamara said. "I tried to make a cut and I don't know if he (Calhoun) stepped on my foot or not. It was one of those random injuries. It was a freak thing."
Amukamara said that he knew something was wrong, but tried to play on the injured foot for one more play.
"Then I had to come out," Amukamara said. "That's when it hit home with me. I just have to get through this adversity."
He's not sure when he'll have surgery.
"The sooner, the better," he said. "I just have to focus on the things I can control."
"I am just shocked," Coughlin said before practice Sunday. "You wait and wait to get the guy in and then this happens. We were very conscious that he hadn't been around and that we were going to take good care of him, but that was to no avail. I'm greatly disappointed. Hopefully, he'll be on track to recover."
Giants right tackle Will Beatty can give Amukamara some advice because he sustained the same injury and had surgery last year. He was out for eight weeks, including the bye.
"It was a painful experience," said Beatty, who is expected to be the team's starter at right tackle this season. "Recovering from that injury is tough, because there isn't much you can do in a cast, in a boot. You're not able to walk and everything you do requires you to walk. With the rehab and treatment, it wasn't the easiest thing. I did the best that I could do. You have to stay mentally focused and not miss a beat when you come back."
The Giants have lost cornerbacks Bruce Johnson (ruptured Achilles tendon) and Amukamara to injury in the last three days.
New York also is dealing with a loss at tight end. Ben Patrick, signed as a free agent last week, suddenly left camp Saturday and indicated that he was retiring. After veteran Kevin Boss signed with the Oakland Raiders and Patrick retired, it leaves the team short-handed. Holdovers Travis Beckum and Bear Pascoe should get more of a chance. The Star-Ledger reported on Sunday that the Giants signed tight end Daniel Coats, who has played for the Bengals and Broncos in his four-year career.
"I was very surprised," Coughlin said of Patrick's retirement. "I had no idea. I don't think anyone saw this coming. If I was playing tight end on this team, I'd look at it that I have more of an opportunity."
In other Giants news, free agent wide receiver Steve Smith, who holds the team's single-season record for receptions, will pay a visit to the Giants early this week, the first NFL team he has visited this offseason, the Star-Ledger reported on Sunday.
Smith suffered cartilage damage in his knee late in the 2010 season.
Giants general manager Jerry Reese said the team has an offer out to Smith. The player's agent, Ben Dogra, declined to offer specifics of contract negotiations.
"That first wave of free agency is over, so we'll take a step back here and see what teams have an interest in a Pro Bowl wide receiver in his prime," Dogra told the Star-Ledger. "Maybe I'm partial here, but I would think somebody would be."
Meanwhile, Coughlin said defensive end Osi Umenyiora had no plans to practice Sunday. The dispute continued between the two-time Pro Bowl lineman and the team about a new contract or possible trade.
"There's nothing new to report," Coughlin said. "He's not practicing. I would like to think it will all be resolved quickly."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.