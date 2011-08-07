Rookie Amukamara on the shelf for Giants with broken foot

"It was a painful experience," said Beatty, who is expected to be the team's starter at right tackle this season. "Recovering from that injury is tough, because there isn't much you can do in a cast, in a boot. You're not able to walk and everything you do requires you to walk. With the rehab and treatment, it wasn't the easiest thing. I did the best that I could do. You have to stay mentally focused and not miss a beat when you come back."