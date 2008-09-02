Rookie Albert could get start at left tackle against Patriots in opener

"He's just another young one who's going to have to play. That's OK. That's what we said we were going to do," Edwards said Tuesday. "We stuck to our guns on this whole process and now it's time to go play. You can't start questioning what you're doing when it's time to go play. You have a certain way you're going to do things around here now and I think it's good for the organization. I think we will reap the benefits."