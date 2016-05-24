Around the NFL

Ronald Leary requests trade from Dallas Cowboys

Published: May 24, 2016 at 12:10 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Discord is afoot on the NFL's most ballyhooed offensive line.

Cowboys guard Ronald Leary has requested a trade out of Dallas, NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt reported, via a source informed of the situation.

A starter in 2013 and 2014, Leary lost his job to road-grading rookie La'el Collins in October of last season. Because he doesn't have experience at center, he was a healthy scratch for the remainder of the season. Barring a trade or injury to Collins or Zack Martin, that same fate would appear to await Leary in 2016.

Concomitant with the trade request, the former Memphis star is skipping organized team activities this week.

Leary, 27, signed his one-year, $2.553 million restricted free-agent tender in late April, hoping to facilitate a trade on draft weekend.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed, via ESPN.com, that the Cowboys received feelers on Leary during the draft, but they were not going to simply "give away" the veteran guard.

Might the Titans check that price tag after losing versatile guard Byron Bellfor the season on Tuesday? Stay tuned.

