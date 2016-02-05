Ron Rivera: Thomas Davis, Jared Allen will start

Panthers coach Ron Rivera announced Friday afternoon that the linebacker will be starting in Super Bowl 50. Rivera also said defensive end Jared Allen (foot) also will start.
Davis broke his forearm during the second quarter of the Panthers' win over Cardinals in the NFC Championship Game. Later that night, the veteran guaranteed that he will play in Super Bowl 50. The next day, Davis had surgery to install a plate and about 11 to 12 screws in his arm.
Davis was a full participant in practice this week.