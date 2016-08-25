Around the NFL

Ron Rivera optimistic about Kawann Short's contract

Published: Aug 25, 2016 at 05:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

When the Carolina Panthersrescinded Josh Norman's franchise tag in April, conventional wisdom suggested general manager Dave Gettleman would use the savings toward a new contract for 2015 breakout star Kawann Short.

Although Short reported to training camp without a hassle, he doesn't appear to be any closer to a long-term extension.

Coach Ron Rivera insists the contract impasse has not been a distraction over the past month. In fact, Rivera believes it's only a matter of time until the two sides find common ground.

"Somewhere along the line, they'll get together, they'll figure it out. I believe they will," Rivera said, via the team's official website. "He's too important a player for us, and K.K. likes where he is. We'll see how it all unfolds."

The 2013 second-round draft pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract after emerging as the dominant force on Carolina's defensive line, joining the Rams' Aaron Donald and the Bengals' Geno Atkins as the NFL's premier defensive tackles.

Looking to match the six-year, $102.6 million deal that Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox signed in June, Short certainly won't lack for motivation this season.

"The young man shows up and plays," Rivera added. "It's going very well. He's done some really nice things, and not just with what you see in practice or games. Overall, he's really done some nice things."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.

news

RB Miles Sanders ready for 'more opportunities' to help Panthers after Super Bowl disappointment

Panthers running back Miles Sanders is ready to take on a three-down workload after disappointing usage in his final game as a Philadelphia Eagle.

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill believes he could become NFL's first 2,000-yard wide receiver

After having an All-Pro season in his first year with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's 1,964 receiving yards record in 2023.

news

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne feels he 'didn't give the team my best effort' in 2022

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spoke to the media Friday and took personal responsibility for his lackluster 2022 season, saying that he "didn't give the team my best effort," but feels like he's seeing growth from himself and his teammates after the rough season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson says he's 'very appreciative' of Aaron Rodgers: 'I am learning a lot of football'

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since New York traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

news

Vikings officially release four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings officially released running back Dalvin Cook on Friday after failing to find a trade partner over the offseason.

news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft confident New England can compete in 'most difficult division in the NFL'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is optimistic his club can compete in the rugged AFC East after three consecutive years finishing out of first place.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots next week

The DeAndre Hopkins tour has added a new destination to the circuit. Hopkins is set to visit the New England Patriots next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is ready to start 2023 season after Super Bowl appearance: 'Last year is over'

After making a Super Bowl appearance last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says it's time to move on heading into the 2023 season.

news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll on if safety Jamal Adams will be ready for 2023 season: 'We'll see'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team doesn't know if safety Jamal Adams will be ready to start the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More