Ron Rivera 'not worried' about Wentz after woeful game vs. Eagles: 'Carson's going to bounce back'

Sep 28, 2022
Kevin Patra

Carson Wentz suffered a brutal outing in last Sunday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, getting sacked nine times, completing just 58% of his passes for 211 yards and losing a fumble.

But Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera isn't concerned that Wentz will let the dismal day snowball.

"I'm not worried about Carson," Rivera told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. "Carson's going to bounce back. He's a very resilient young man. And I loved his press conference, accepting responsibility. And he put it on himself and he tried to make sure everybody understood that this is a team game, we're all culpable. And I don't disagree with him. We are all culpable, myself included.

"But there is a sense of urgency. There is a 'gotta have it,' a 'gotta go out and get it done' type of mentality. It was the same thing last week. We wanted it. We worked to do it, and we're going to do it every week that way. It's just sometimes, it doesn't work your way."

Wentz had two solid showings to open the season, throwing for more than 310 yards against both the Jaguars and Lions, but didn't handle pressure well Sunday.

The QB has been sacked 15 times on the season (14 in the past two weeks), tied for most in the NFL with Joe Burrow of the Bengals. Through three games, Wentz is one of two QBs with four giveaways but a 90-plus passer rating (Aaron Rodgers), highlighting his boom-or-bust play.

Wentz's ability to deal with pressure will be massive in Sunday's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL with 13 sacks and third with 25 QB hits through three games. This will be the first instance since 2017 that the NFL's most sacked QB starts against the team with the most sacks entering the week (incl. ties), per NFL Research.

