Ron Rivera: Kelvin Benjamin working to shed weight

A week after Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera noted the receiver showed up "a little heavy," Benjamin has been putting in the work to shed the pounds.
"He's worked very hard when he's been around. He's done a great job," Rivera said over the weekend, via the Charlotte Observer. "He comes in and gets the extra treatment, gets in the whirlpool, gets in the steam, sauna, stuff like that. He's been great. He knows it, and he's been what you would hope he would be."
Rivera refuted a report that Benjamin came in close to 280 pounds, saying it wasn't accurate. Weight problems have been a struggle for the 6-foot-5 wideout since college.
Whatever weight Benjamin entered offseason workouts at, Rivera clearly wasn't happy with his No. 1 receiver. The latest comments from the coach, however, indicate Benjamin heard the criticism and is working to reverse course.
Benjamin has months to ensure his weight isn't an issue once training camp opens in late July.