Ron Rivera hired as new Washington Redskins coach

The Rivera hire follows a day of change in the nation's capital that saw Redskins president and general manager Bruce Allen fired after 10 seasons spent in the team's front office. Combined with Rivera's arrival, Allen's removal creates intrigue in regards to the organizational hierarchy in this new era of Redskins football. Rivera did not own control of the team's roster while in Carolina, but could in Washington in a setup somewhat similar to that of Mike Shanahan, who came on board shortly after Allen was hired in late 2009.