Around the NFL

Ron Rivera compares Odell Beckham to Jerry Rice

Published: Dec 16, 2015 at 11:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The quintessential irresistible force paradox will play out Sunday when the unstoppable force, Odell Beckham Jr., meets the immovable object, Josh Norman.

Ahead of the matchup between the current best receiver in the NFL and the corner playing at the highest level, Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera made an all-time comparison when asked if OBJ is the best receiver his team has faced all season.

"Well, Julio Jones is right up there," Rivera said, via ESPN.com. "But watching what (Beckham has) done in his first two seasons is tremendous. He really has an opportunity, I think, to be one of those guys you'll talk about him and Jerry Rice."

Jerry Rice. THE unanimous G.O.A.T.

Beckham has the most receiving yards by any player in his first 25 games (2,625), most receptions for a player in his first two seasons (176), the highest percentage of 100-yard games in NFL history (60 percent; 15 out of 25) and his rate of .96 TDs per game is best in NFL history -- ahead of Don Hutson (.85), Rob Gronkowski (.83) and Martavis Bryant (.78).

Clearly, Beckham has a long way to go to put up the sustained success Rice did during his 20-year career, but Rivera did not come lightly to the comparison or without deep understanding of each player.

"I had the great fortune of watching Jerry Rice, and man, I see a lot of flashes," Rivera said. "I played against Jerry as well, and I see a lot of flashes in Odell's game. I just think he's a tremendous football player."

For his part, Beckham was humbled by the comparison.

"To be mentioned in the same sentence as Jerry Rice is still shocking to me," Beckham told reporters via ESPN.com. "That's the direction you want to go. I'm nowhere near there, but I do appreciate the compliment."

Beckham will take on his toughest opponent of the season when he lines up across from Norman.

The Panthers corner has been a shutdown machine this season. When matched up against five notable receivers this season (DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, T.Y. Hilton, Dez Bryant and Julio Jones), Norman was targeted a total of 25 times, allowing only nine completions, for a total of 89 yards. Of those wideouts, Hopkins recorded the most receiving yards (35). Quarterbacks who targeted those five receivers when covered by Norman recorded a dreadful passer rating of 46.9.

"Odell is a tremendous football player. I think Josh is a tremendous football player. And I think it's going to be a marquee matchup. I really do," Rivera said. "I think both guys are going to bring a lot to the table, so we'll see how it goes. This is one of those matchups you hope to see, and I think it's going to be a good one."

Get your popcorn ready.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers' Alex Highsmith aiming for '10-to-12 sack mark' in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith made the jump from a rotational player as a rookie to a regular starter in 2021. Now the third-year player is looking to make another leap by putting together his first season with double-digit sacks.

news

Panthers' former first-rounder Rashard Anderson dies at 45

Former Carolina Panthers' first-round pick Rashard Anderson died at 45 years old.

Jackson State University, where Anderson was a corner from 1996-1999 and inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, announced Anderson's death. No cause was given.

news

Team U.S.A. men's, women's flag football teams advance to World Games 2022 finals

The United States women's and men's flag national teams advanced to the finals of the World Games with semifinal triumphs over Austria on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

news

Le'Veon Bell excited for 'next chapter,' 'truly appreciated every single year of my NFL journey'

A day after announcing he wouldn't play in the NFL in 2022, aspiring boxer Le'Veon Bell hinted at retirement in a lengthy social media post on Wednesday.

news

Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu has no favorite in QB battle: 'Whoever's back there, I'll be doing everything I can to keep him safe'

In the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade, Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu isn't choosing sides in the upcoming QB battle, just underscoring his confidence in Carolina coaches to make the right decision.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, July 13

The Falcons signed second-round edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

news

Justin Reid believes Chiefs offense will maintain success without Tyreek Hill: 'It's going to be fireworks'

Chiefs safety Justin Reid laid out exactly why Patrick Mahomes and Co. will continue their high-flying act in 2022 despite losing Tyreek Hill in the offseason.

news

Nasir Adderley on Chargers' defensive additions: 'We know we have a special group around us'

The Chargers spent the offseason bolstering the defense in an effort to slow the dynamic offenses in the AFC West. Adding Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson has veteran defensive back Nasir Adderley excited.

news

Raiders' Darren Waller: Tight end position 'becoming more and more fit to carry a team's passing game'

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is seeking a new contract heading into 2022, and he's been vocal about the elevated ability of tight ends to impact the passing game.

news

Bills TE Dawson Knox: 'It's everyone's dream' to play with a guy like Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is ready for another season with high expectations, and that preparedness comes in part by having the dream of playing with a quarterback as talented as Josh Allen.

news

Tight end Matt LaCosse announces retirement following seven years in NFL

Tight end Matt LaCosse, who played the last three years with the New England Patriots, announced on social media Tuesday his retirement from the NFL following seven seasons.

news

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs not close to extension; camp holdout expected

Orlando Brown and the Chiefs are not expected to agree on a long-term extension before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. Garafolo added that without a new deal, Brown is expected to sit out of training camp, and even Week 1 might be in question.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW