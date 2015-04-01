Around the NFL

Romo would've taken pay cut to keep DeMarco Murray

Published: Apr 01, 2015 at 12:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

That Tony Romo wanted DeMarco Murray back in Dallas is not a new revelation. How far would he have gone to keep his running back wearing a star?

"DeMarco ended up asking me, he was like 'Why don't you take a pay cut,' " Romo told KRLD-FM, via the Dallas Cowboys' official website. "I was like 'I will! I would take a pay cut to go do this.' "

In the end the Cowboys stood firm with their offer and Murray got a better deal from Chip Kelly's Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas never asked Romo to come down from his $17 million salary in 2015 to help keep the running back.

"I was like 'They're going to restructure,' and that's the same thing in some ways -- for salary cap purposes. He was like 'Ok, now we're back to being friends again,' " Romo said. "I was like 'You're really worried about me? I would take $5 million less if it meant getting you back,' and he knew that. It was just funny how he was worried about that part of it for like a week, and I'm like 'That's not the reason. Obviously, I'll restructure. I would even take a pay cut.' "

In some ways it's admirable that Romo would say that he'd take less money to play with a friend. The question now is what he'd do if Jerry Jones approached him about that topic if, say, Adrian Peterson became available.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast debates which players are most likely to break prominent records and discusses Jameis Winston's pro day. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots re-evaluating offensive approach in rematch vs. Bills following run-heavy Week 13 win

A run-heavy win over Buffalo in Week 13 provided the Patriots with a possible blueprint to success. For OC Josh McDaniels, crafting a new gameplan will rely more on what the team has been studying this go around.
news

Frank Reich: Colts will sometimes need Carson Wentz to be 'star of the game' to win it all

The Colts have won without asking ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to do much in recent weeks. Leaning on the ground game has spearheaded Indy into postseason contention, but HC Frank Reich acknowledged that at some point down the stretch and into January, the Colts would need Wentz to make game-winning plays. 
news

Cooper Kupp, NFL MVP? Rams HC Sean McVay: 'He's a legitimate candidate for a lot of awards'

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ is well on his way to winning the wide receiver triple crown, leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdown receptions. Could  the record-setting WR be an MVP contender? 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce lead Players of the Week

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Green Bay quarterback among NFL Players of the Week for Week 15.
news

Washington DT Jonathan Allen 'embarrassed' by run defense after Eagles loss

Washington gave up 238 rushing yards in Tuesday night's 27-17 defeat and defensive end Jonathan Allen didn't mince words when describing how he felt about it. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Rams' win over Seahawks, Eagles' victory against Washington

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp emerged from a slow first half to lead the Rams past the Seahawks on Tuesday, while Jalen Hurts buoyed the Eagles past the Washington Football Team. 
news

Buccaneers signing veteran Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell

The Buccaneers are signing RB Le'Veon Bell, pending a physical, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Week 15 Tuesday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams; Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. 
news

QB Garrett Gilbert to start for Washington vs. Eagles; Taylor Heinicke still in COVID-19 protocols

With starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen unavailable as they did not clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of the game, Garrett Gilbert will start for Washington on Tuesday versus the Eagles.
news

Chiefs place WR Tyreek Hill, six others on reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City added another key member of its offense to the COVID list Tuesday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Rams activate LB Von Miller from reserve/COVID-19 list

Just in time for Tuesday night's crucial game against the Seahawks, the Rams have activated pass rusher Von Miller off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, QB Baker Mayfield expected to be available for game vs. Packers

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told he reporters that he expects himself and QB Baker Mayfield to be available for Week 16 after missing Monday's loss to the Raiders due to COVID-19 protocols.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW