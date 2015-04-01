Romo would've taken pay cut to keep DeMarco Murray

That Tony Romo wanted DeMarco Murray back in Dallas is not a new revelation. How far would he have gone to keep his running back wearing a star?
"DeMarco ended up asking me, he was like 'Why don't you take a pay cut,' " Romo told KRLD-FM, via the Dallas Cowboys' official website. "I was like 'I will! I would take a pay cut to go do this.' "
In the end the Cowboys stood firm with their offer and Murray got a better deal from Chip Kelly's Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas never asked Romo to come down from his $17 million salary in 2015 to help keep the running back.
"I was like 'They're going to restructure,' and that's the same thing in some ways -- for salary cap purposes. He was like 'Ok, now we're back to being friends again,' " Romo said. "I was like 'You're really worried about me? I would take $5 million less if it meant getting you back,' and he knew that. It was just funny how he was worried about that part of it for like a week, and I'm like 'That's not the reason. Obviously, I'll restructure. I would even take a pay cut.' "
In some ways it's admirable that Romo would say that he'd take less money to play with a friend. The question now is what he'd do if Jerry Jones approached him about that topic if, say, Adrian Peterson became available.
