Romo working toward possible Week 16 return for Cowboys

Published: Nov 24, 2010 at 12:37 AM

It remains possible that Tony Romo could return to quarterback the Dallas Cowboys this season should they continue their upward trend under coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Jon Kitna, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday.

The thinking goes that if the Cowboys (3-7) continue to win, Romo could return for a Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night and the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles the following Sunday. However, the next Cowboys loss likely would extinguish any remaining playoff hope. If that happens, the team might shut down Romo for the season.

Garrett said Romo, whom the team hasn't placed on season-ending injured reserve, has worked out diligently since breaking his left clavicle during an Oct. 25 game against the New York Giants.

"He's in early," Garrett told the newspaper. "He's in that training room at 7 a.m. every morning. And he's in our meetings.

"Once we go out on the practice field, they have a whole regimen for him to go through some different rehab stuff. He's very much involved. The ideas keep coming, and he's engaged with our football team."

The Cowboys are 1-6 in games that Romo has started this season and 2-1 in Kitna's starts.

