Around the NFL

Romo thinks Witten might be best Cowboy in history

Published: Oct 08, 2014 at 09:16 AM

Dallas quarterback Tony Romo thinks very highly of his tight end Jason Witten.

"He may be the best Dallas Cowboy of all time," Romo said on a conference call with Seahawks reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Greatness can be defined in many ways, and maybe Witten's calming veteran presence and reliability would sway Romo's opinion. But Romo is also in a place propped up by its own history, and plays in front of a group of fans who don't take the past lightly.

Witten ranks second all-time in Cowboys history with 898 receptions for 10,014 yards and 52 touchdowns. He needs just 1,890 yards, or three below-average seasons for Witten, to surpass Michael Irvin as Dallas' all-time leading receiver.

That being said, we encourage Romo to check out the collective works of Emmitt Smith, Randy White, Bob Lily, Tony Dorsett, Too Tall Jones, Troy Aikman, DeMarcus Ware, Lee Roy Jordan and Larry Allen. They were pretty good Cowboys, too.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the top 10 disappointments and breaks down the surprising NFC East. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Davis Mills has 'a lot to prove' as Texans' full-time starting quarterback

Davis Mills struggled out of the gate during his rookie season before turning it around to author a nice stretch run that gave the Texans faith he could be their starter for 2021.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill: 'He's a multiple-position player'

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier this spring that Taysom Hill would focus on playing tight end rather than quarterback. With that said, Allen still recognizes Hill's ability to serve as a weapon from multiple positions.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance 'has more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows'

After spending the bulk of his rookie season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it's Trey Lance's turn to take charge for the 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes his second-year signal-caller has the stuff to overcome any early adversity.

news

Bears players don No. 41 jersey to honor Brian Piccolo at minicamp

On the anniversary of Brian Piccolo's death Thursday, all 90 players at the Bears' final day of mandatory minicamp donned the running back's No. 41 jersey to honor his memory.

news

Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose 2023 OTA for violating non-contact rules

The NFL is fining Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and docking a 2023 OTA practice from the team after determining an OTA this year was too physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins second 110-meter hurdles race in five days

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen won his second race in five days, sprinting to a 13.22-second first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at Thursday's Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'surprised' by Tyreek Hill's comments on recent podcast

Patrick Mahomes still loves Tyreek Hill, but the Chiefs QB admitted he was "surprised a little" by his former wide receiver's recent comments on his podcast.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 16

Patriots announce signing of restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

news

Browns hire Catherine Raiche as assistant GM and VP of football operations

Catherine Raiche was named the Browns' assistant general manager and vice president of football operations, the team announced Thursday. Raiche remains the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL.

news

Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold would be our quarterback 'if we played today'

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule didn't tip-toe around the question of who would lead the offense if a game was scheduled for today.

news

Lamar Jackson says he's discussed deal with Ravens, OTAs absence was not contract-related

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked Thursday if skipping OTAs was contract-related as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. Jackson said no, adding that he's had conversations with the front office.

news

Saints introduce new black helmet to be worn for at least one game in 2022

The demise of the one-shell rule has opened the door for NFL teams to reintroduce period-accurate throwback uniforms. It's also led at least a couple of franchises, like the Saints, to debut alternate helmets.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW