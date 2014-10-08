Romo thinks Witten might be best Cowboy in history

"He may be the best Dallas Cowboy of all time," Romo said on a conference call with Seahawks reporters Wednesday afternoon.
Greatness can be defined in many ways, and maybe Witten's calming veteran presence and reliability would sway Romo's opinion. But Romo is also in a place propped up by its own history, and plays in front of a group of fans who don't take the past lightly.
Witten ranks second all-time in Cowboys history with 898 receptions for 10,014 yards and 52 touchdowns. He needs just 1,890 yards, or three below-average seasons for Witten, to surpass Michael Irvin as Dallas' all-time leading receiver.
That being said, we encourage Romo to check out the collective works of Emmitt Smith, Randy White, Bob Lily, Tony Dorsett, Too Tall Jones, Troy Aikman, DeMarcus Ware, Lee Roy Jordan and Larry Allen. They were pretty good Cowboys, too.
