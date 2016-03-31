Romo says surgery 'healed up nicely,' ready for OTAs

Around the NFL

Tony Romo announced Thursday that Tony Romo's surgery has "healed up nicely" and Tony Romo is looking forward to a "full" offseason of workouts, per Tony Romo's twitter account.

The Dallas Cowboys' quarterback underwent surgery on his clavicle on March 8. Romo's scheduled recovery period is six-to-eight weeks. The shallow end of that timeframe puts him on target to return near the start of the team's OTAs in mid April. Don't be surprised if the Cowboys play it safe and hold him back longer.

Romo suffered two different collarbone injuries wiping out the majority of his 2015 season, also derailing any hopes the Cowboys had at being successful last season. The quarterback also injured the same collarbone in 2010.

Turning 36 in April, Romo considered surgery to insert a metal plate to support his clavicle. He ultimately decided to undergo Mumford surgery, a procedure in which the collarbone is shaved down to help alleviate stress and hopefully avoid future breaks.

Keeping the veteran signal-caller healthy throughout 2016 is vital for the Cowboys to have any chance of rebounding from a four-win season. Kellen Moore is currently the backup. Adding a mid-round project in the draft also appears to be on tap.

