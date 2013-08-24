Romo's two TDs carry Cowboys past Bengals

Published: Aug 24, 2013 at 04:29 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tony Romo threw two touchdown passes and the Dallas Cowboys' first-team offense finally got into the end zone, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 24-18 in Saturday's preseason game.

After completing 13 of 18 passes for 137 yards, with TD passes to Dez Bryant and Miles Austin for a 14-7 halftime lead, Romo was done.

Cincinnati got its first touchdown on Brandon Tate's 75-yard punt return. That came when Cowboys punter Chris Jones had to re-kick after hitting the large video boards hanging over the field.

Romo played five series, matching what the first-teamers had in the Cowboys' last two preseason games, when they managed only a field goal and had two fumbles.

Andy Dalton was 12 of 16 for 113 yards. Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green had three catches for 42 yards after missing the first two preseason games with a bruised left knee.

