Romo's return can't lift Cowboys over Ravens

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Deonte Thompson returned a kickoff 108 yards for a score after Dallas' Tony Romo threw a touchdown pass in his first game since back surgery last season, and Joe Flacco led three scoring drives in Baltimore's 37-30 preseason victory over the Cowboys on Saturday night.
The Ravens (2-0) also got a 26-yard fumble return for a touchdown when Courtney Upshawpicked up a botched handoff from Romo and stayed on his feet while Romo tried to drag him down by his jersey.
Baltimore led 14-7 before Flacco took the field for the first time. He threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Torrey Smith for a 24-10 lead late in the first half.
Dallas is 0-2.
