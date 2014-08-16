 Skip to main content
Romo's return can't lift Cowboys over Ravens

Published: Aug 16, 2014 at 03:49 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Deonte Thompson returned a kickoff 108 yards for a score after Dallas' Tony Romo threw a touchdown pass in his first game since back surgery last season, and Joe Flacco led three scoring drives in Baltimore's 37-30 preseason victory over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The Ravens (2-0) also got a 26-yard fumble return for a touchdown when Courtney Upshawpicked up a botched handoff from Romo and stayed on his feet while Romo tried to drag him down by his jersey.

Romo's final play was a 31-yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant midway through the first quarter.

Baltimore led 14-7 before Flacco took the field for the first time. He threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Torrey Smith for a 24-10 lead late in the first half.

Dallas is 0-2.

