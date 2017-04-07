Romo's out -- Who's the next National Punching Bag?

Ryan would be in the first tier if, well, you know. Still, no one here is going to achieve National Punching Bag status. Luck is a generational talent trapped on a team that might not know what it's doing. Rivers is just too damn likable -- plus, who can really hate on a married father of eight? Carr is one of the league's great young stars and he continues to performrandom acts ofcivic greatness. Flacco gets on some people's radar because he's overpaid, but he has that ring. And, you know, he's Joe Flacco. Who's going to get too worked up over the guy? Anybody who thinks Eli should be in a lower tier is still in denial that he's a two-time Super Bowl MVP. Yep, that happened. Deal with it. Palmer is a little different due to his playoff struggles in Arizona, but he's been a respected pro for 15 years. Not hateable.