Romo returns as Cowboys face brash Jets

Why to watch

Tony Romo returns from a lost 2010 season and the Cowboys attempt to do the same. Is Dez Bryant the real deal? Can Felix Jones hold up? Will losing out on Nnamdi Asomugha in free agency doom that shaky secondary? As for the Jets, we get Plaxico Burress returning to the NFL from incarceration and an overhauled receiving group in all. Mark Sanchez tries to take the next step and Darrelle Revis, back from an injury-riddled 2010, is on a mission.