Romo returns as Cowboys face brash Jets

Published: Sep 06, 2011 at 10:18 AM

Why to watch
Tony Romo returns from a lost 2010 season and the Cowboys attempt to do the same. Is Dez Bryant the real deal? Can Felix Jones hold up? Will losing out on Nnamdi Asomugha in free agency doom that shaky secondary? As for the Jets, we get Plaxico Burress returning to the NFL from incarceration and an overhauled receiving group in all. Mark Sanchez tries to take the next step and Darrelle Revis, back from an injury-riddled 2010, is on a mission.

Inside story
Rex Ryan vs. Rob Ryan. You have to love this. Their daddy, Buddy Ryan, is putting off cancer surgery to watch this thing unfold. Two creative, aggressive defensive minds meet with family bragging honor at stake. You have to think both will have some tricks up their sleeve and if nothing else, the postgame press conferences will be epic.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2022 season

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday but is expected to be ready before the start of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Rob Gronkowski retires (again) from NFL: Why we hope this one doesn't stick either

Judy Battista isn't quite ready to give up hope that we'll see Rob Gronkowski team with Tom Brady one more time, even after the tight end announced he's once again retiring from the NFL.

news

Steelers sign ex-Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi to one-year deal

The Steelers are signing the former Bengals defensive tackle to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW