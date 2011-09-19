Romo proves his value to Cowboys; more thoughts on Week 2

Romo was amazing in the Cowboys' 27-24 overtime win over the Niners. With each breath, you could feel his pain. Even though he probably had a pain-killing injection to ease the discomfort, rib injuries hurt no matter how much Novocain is used. Romo had the look of determination to will his team to victory, erasing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. It wasn't all Romo, to be sure; the defense played well, holding the 49ers to 206 total yards. But give Romo credit for making the offensive players around him better. His accuracy and willingness to put the ball into tight windows was sensational. What impressed me the most was his unwillingness to let an injury get in the way of him leading his team.