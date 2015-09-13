Romo leads Cowboys to comeback win over Giants

The surprise ball-carrier on the evening was Lance Dunbar, who despite earning no carries, raced for 70 yards out of the backfield on eight receptions. Dunbar had two receptions on the Cowboys' game-winning drive and was a nice security blanket for Romo after Bryant left with hydration and foot issues. Dunbar won't replace Murray's rushing production, but the shifty back adds a new wrinkle to Dallas' offense.