Romo, Jones practice with Cowboys, feel no ill effects from injuries

Published: Sep 16, 2009 at 01:45 PM

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and running back Felix Jones practiced Wednesday without any lingering problems from injuries they sustained in last weekend's season opener.

Romo sprained his right ankle last Sunday during a 34-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He didn't miss any snaps in the game and doesn't expect the ankle to be an issue as he prepares to face the New York Giants on Sunday night.

"I'll be fine," Romo said. "There's nothing wrong with it. ... It will be 100 percent."

Jones bruised his thigh against the Buccaneers and returned, but he was limited. He played in just six games as a rookie because of injuries but is expected to be a key part of the Cowboys' offense this season.

Cornerback Mike Hamlin (wrist) and linebacker Jason Williams (ankle) were the only Dallas players who didn't practice Wednesday.

The Cowboys practiced at Southlake Carroll High School's indoor facility because of rainy weather. It was the first time the team has done that since its indoor facility collapsed in May.

"I didn't want anybody slipping around," Cowboys coach Wade Phillips said. "I wanted to be able to come off the ball on both sides and be physical."

